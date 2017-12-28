The Herald’s top stories of 2017: part two

Highlights from the year, curated by the staff at the Merritt Herald, taking into account page views, overall impact and significance of the news event in retrospect. See part one here

7. Future of pipeline project up in the air

At a March meeting in Merritt, representatives from Kinder Morgan promised that Merritt would be turned into a “construction hub” for the upcoming Trans Mountain expansion project. Come September, work would begin on a 20-acre pipe yard and construction camp designed to house up to 350 workers while construction rolled through the Nicola Valley.

But by early summer, prospects had changed for the Trans Mountain project, and the headlines were all bad for Kinder Morgan. The BC NDP, through an agreement with the BC Green Party, seized control of the legislature following a tightly-contested provincial election in May. Vowing to do everything in their power to fight the project’s approval, the energy company never received approval to begin building the workers camp in Merritt.

Meanwhile, the Coldwater Band issued legal challenges of its own, appealing the project’s approval in Federal Court. Vowing to protect their band’s aquifer, Chief Lee Spahan — alongside a number of other First Nations and environmental groups — are currently awaiting a decision from the court on the status of their appeal.

6. Merritt blanketed in smoke as crews battle wildfires

While the rest of the province will remember the summer of 2017 as the worst wildfire season ever recorded in the province, the Nicola Valley escaped from the hellish season relatively unscathed. Wildfire crews battled a number of spot fires around the region, but compared to elsewhere in the region, where thousands were evacuated due to imminent threats to their homes, Merrittonians didn’t feel the brunt of the damage.

However, it was impossible to escape the evidence of the burning in B.C., as heavy smoke blanketed the Nicola Valley for weeks at a time. Smoky skies warnings were issued frequently for the Nicola region, as the air quality plummeted due to nearby fires in Ashcroft and 100 Mile, among others. Despite a few interesting sunsets, the smoke served mostly as a grim reminder of how lucky the region was to have avoided more significant damage.

5. Delays plague Merritt Green Energy Project

2017 was supposed to be the year that the green energy plant became fully operational, but a series of issues kept Merritt’s biomass-fired electricity generator from coming online, pushing the project’s anticipated start date to sometime in the new year. In particular, contract disputes between a number of sub-contracted companies working on the project led to delays with the project’s commissioning phase, as the companies alleged that Iberdrola Energy Projects Canada had wracked up more than $12 million in unpaid bills.

Despite assurances to the Herald that the legal hurdles had been cleared in the fall of 2017, the project’s start date was once again pushed back as crews discovered damage to the plant’s turbines, incurred sometime during the testing phase. Work started on the project in 2014, with an anticipated start date in 2016. It now seems likely that the plant will not be fully operational until 2018 at the earliest.