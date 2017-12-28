- The Herald’s top story of the year: Ty Pozzobon’s legacyPosted 5 hours ago
The Herald’s top story of the year: Ty Pozzobon’s legacy
The Herald’s top story of the year, curated by the editorial staff, taking into account page views, overall impact and significance of the news event in retrospect. See part one here, click here for part two and part three.
1. Pozzobon found to have been suffering from CTE at time of death
The tragic story of Ty Pozzobon’s passing became a national headline in the days after his death was first reported. A champion bull rider who was remembered as much — if not more — for his jovial personality as his world-beating talent, Pozzobon was nearing the apex of his career when he took his own life in January.
Despite the tragedy, Pozzobon’s family made the hard but admirable decision to donate his brain to the University of Washington, where leading scientists working to better understand the effects of traumatic brain injury had the chance to examine it for evidence of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (commonly referred to as CTE). A few months later, the researchers diagnosed Pozzobon with a traumatic brain injury. He was the first rider to be confirmed as having suffered from CTE, and his death — and subsequent work from a newly established Ty Pozzobon foundation — have helped pave the way for more oversight at Canadian Pro Rodeo events throughout the year.