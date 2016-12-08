High school hoops underway

For the first time in several years, Merritt Secondary School will be fielding a full slate of basketball teams.

After a one-year hiatus, there is a senior boys hoops squad, being coached by Ryan Ferguson. The team includes several members of last year’s strong junior boys side that really held its own in West Zone play.

Once again this year, the MSS senior girls team is being guided by Brent Bowden. While not blessed with a lot of height, the squad is expected to play a tenacious brand of defence, and earn its points mainly in the paint.

The junior boys and girls teams are again being coached by retired MSS administrator Dick Wowchuk. The ‘Wow’ had his boys in Barriere this past weekend for an early tournament. With only one Grade 10 player in the lineup, the Panthers managed one win in three outings. Game scores were Barriere 40 MSS 28, McBride 43 MSS 41 and MSS 62 Valemount 12. The girls are in Barriere this weekend.

Both junior teams were in action Tuesday night. The boys defeated Brock 42-40, while the girls fell to NorKam 36-29.

The Grade 8 boys team is being coached by Tamara Foster and Dallas Schmidt, and the Grade 8 girls side is under the tutelage of Dave Andersen, Takarah Kubo and Caleb Hartwig.

The first home action for MSS teams will be on Dec. 13, when the junior boys and junior girls teams host an undisclosed school from Kamloops.