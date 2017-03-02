High school rugby players headed to New Zealand

March 17 can’t come soon enough for a group of 11 excited Merritt Secondary School athletes. They are part of a team of 27 female rugby players from four different Interior high schools that will be travelling to New Zealand for two weeks during the spring break to tour the beautiful island nation, play some matches, and immerse themselves in Kiwi culture.

The lucky MSS students are Keisha Henry, Kalea Palmer, Jamie Neill, Nika Beech, Haley Zabek, Taylor Nicholls, Maya Gregoire, Mackenzie Wray, Xni Grismer-Voght, Kaylee Stirling and Kerry Eisnor.

Another dozen players on the team are from NorKam Secondary in Kamloops. There are also three players from Stanley Humphries Secondary in Castlegar, and one from Lillooet Secondary. A total of nine adults will accompany the group.

The amazing trip is the brainchild of NorKam teacher and girls’ rugby coach Sue Kabatoff, who was born and raised in Merritt and graduated from Merritt Secondary in 1989.

Kabatoff later returned to the Nicola Valley to teach French immersion at MSS, and spearhead a girls’ rugby program that became one of the best in B.C. Her teams went to numerous provincial championships, and finished as high as second in 2002.

During her tenure at MSS, Kabatoff organized many rugby trips for her girls’ teams — to far-flung and sometimes exotic locations like Europe, Fiji and southern California.

One of the most memorable of those excursions took place in 2001. The hoof-and-mouth epidemic that struck the beef industry in the United Kingdom and on parts of the continent played havoc with Kabatoff’s carefully scripted itinerary, and at the last minute she was forced to turn a planned rugby tour of Britain into a totally cultural experience in France.

This year’s trek to New Zealand promises to be every bit as epic for the lucky group of visitors from Canada’s western-most province.

“New Zealand rugby is very established. The girls’ club sides are well-developed, and very involved in their respective communities,” said Kabatoff.

Following a marathon 14-hour flight directly from Vancouver to Auckland, the party will make their way to the town of Paihia in the beautiful Bay of Plenty region on New Zealand’s North Island, where the girls will take part in a seven-aside tournament.

“We’ll only have one day to get ready,” said Kabatoff. “Sevens is very demanding. It’ll be a real eye opener.”

The B.C. team and its entourage will then make their way back south to take in a Super Rugby match at the famed Waikato Stadium in Hamilton (about one hour south of Auckland) — the site of many contests involving New Zealand’s world-champion All Blacks teams.

While in the vicinity of Hamilton, the Canuck lasses will visit an Aboriginal first-language school and play a 10-aside match against their girls’ squad.

Before continuing their journey southward, the group will also take in the Wokomo glow worm caves, and visit Rotoroa — the centre of Maori culture on the North Island.

“We’re also going to do a couple of big hikes,” said Kabatoff, “and take in some of the wonderful scenery that New Zealand has to offer.”

The next major stop on the trip will be Feilding (just outside of Palmerston North) for a competition against a premier private school team.

The Canadian contingent will then proceed to New Zealand’s capital city of Wellington, which is rich in heritage and culture, before making their way back to Auckland for the return flight to Vancouver.

Accompanying the Merritt youngsters will be coach Erica Martindale and parent-chaperone Danika Vere. For Martindale (née Huber), the trip will be a full-circle experience.

“In 2001, I was a student and rugby player at MSS, and went to Europe with Sue as my coach. She brought along her young daughter, who she had named Erica. This time, it’ll be me bringing along a young one — my two-year-old son, Chase.

Kabatoff said the circle of life is even greater.

“One of the girls going to New Zealand from NorKam Secondary is Grace Campbell, the grand-daughter of Kamloops rugby icon Paddy Harrington. Back in the 80s, Paddy took my husband Lionel and fellow Merrittonian Mike Gilchrist on a rugby tour to England.”

Martindale said that fund-raising for the New Zealand trip has gone extremely well,

with tremndous support from not only the Merritt players and their families, but the community and the local school board.

Martindale feels blessed to have Vere along for the trip.

“It’s wonderful. She brings with her so much travel experience, and a lot of medical training.”

The Merritt contingent has been carrying out indoor dryland training sessions for about a month now, and this past Sunday, some of the players from the four communities involved convened in Merritt for a practice.

“Our full-team practices have run into a bit of a conflict with work schedules and other sports commitments, but things are coming along well,” said Martindale. “All the girls should have a pretty good level of fitness by the time we travel.”

Martindale admitted she’s counting the days till the NewZealand trip starts.

“ I don’t know who’s more excited — me or the girls.”