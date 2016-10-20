High school sports shorts: MSS runners take the lead

A small but enthusiastic team of Merritt Secondary School cross-country runners has been enjoying some solid success at races around the southern Interior.

In recent weeks, the young harriers have competed at events in Kelowna and Kamloops (see results on this page).

Jayden Story has a couple of top-10 placings in the Grade 8 boys’ division, while both Joel Davey and Mishayla Morrissey have achieved top-three finishes in senior boys and girls’ races respectively.

Head cross-country coach Randy Sheldon said his team is relatively inexperienced, but improving rapidly.

The team will be in Kelowna again on Oct. 25 for the junior and senior Okanagan Valley championships.

Volleyball

Merritt Secondary has four volleyball teams in action this fall.

The Grade 8 girls squad, coached by Caity Grimshire, has been playing regularly in the Kamloops league. They have no home games scheduled.

“We haven’t won any sets yet, but we’re steadily improving,” said Grimshire. It’s very much a building year. The girls are very new and wide-eyed. Slowly we’re becoming a team and developing team spirit.”

There are two MSS Panther junior teams playing at the tier one and two levels.

The tier one team (see page 25), comprised of mostly Grade 10 players and coached by Shelly Moorhead, is currently undefeated in Okanagan west zone league play.

Moorhead’s squad recently finished second at a pair of out-of-town tournaments.

At the St. Ann’s tourney in Kamloops, they went through the round-robin with a perfect record before being edged two games to one by Westsyde in the final.

This past weekend in Revelstoke, the Panthers knocked off several powerhouse sides prior to losing to Vernon’s W.L. Seaton 25-21, 25-15 in the championship match.

The Merritt tier two squad is being coached by former Panther player Jaycee Chenier.

“They’re doing excellent, and have improved so much since the beginning of the season,” said Chenier. “The team is very strong with its passing and on defense. We have two very good setters in Niah Prowal and Megan Dunsmore, and a dominating middle in Emma Forman.”

The tier two juniors won three out of six matches at a tournament in Oliver earlier this season.

The tier one and two juniors are off to Thompson Rivers University this weekend to take part in a 50-team event on Friday and Saturday.

MSS also has a senior girls volleyball team that is playing an exhibition schedule only. It is being coached by Brent Bowden.

Boys Soccer

The MSS senior boys’ soccer team, coached by Ryan Ferguson, is also playing an exhibition-only schedule. The team has just two Grade 12 players, and includes several Grade 8 and 9 players.

Merritt Secondary School’s senior boys’ soccer squad hosted a four-team friendly tournament on Friday. Visiting sides came from Ashcroft, Midway and Hope. Final scores and standings were not kept.

Today (Thursday), the MSS boys’ squad is playing the Hope Mustangs in another exhibition friendly. Game time at the MSS field is 4:30 p.m.

Girls Rugby

For the first time in history, B.C. high schools are running a girls’ seven-aside rugby program in the fall season. And Merritt Secondary is involved in the action.

There are twelve players on the MSS Panther team, which is being coached by Erica Martindale.

All the teams around the province are convening in Kamloops this weekend for a huge three-day jamboree. It kicks off (pun intended) with an elite testing and skills camp on the Friday,, with games to follow.

This is a very exciting year for girls rugby at Merritt Secondary, as the Panthers are joining forces with the NorKam Saints (Kamloops) and the Stanley Humphries Rockettes out of Castlegar to plan a major two-week trip to New Zealand in March, 2017.

“We’ll be touring the North Island,” said Martindale. “We already have four to five matches arranged.”