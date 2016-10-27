High school sports shorts: Panthers busy on the field and on the court

The Merritt Secondary School’s junior girls’ volleyball teams were in action on the weekend at a 32-team tournament at Thompson Rivers University in Kamloops. The tier one squad, coached by Shelly Moorhead, finished second in their pool following straight-sets victories over DP Todd from Prince George (25-14, 25-18) and Penticton’s Princess Margaret (25-20, 25-12).

Merritt’s only loss in the preliminaries was to Kelowna Secondary (17-25, 20-25). In semi-final action, the tier one Panthers defeated College Heights, also from Prince George, in three sets (25-14, 18-25, 15-9).

In their final match, the Panthers lost to Vernon Secondary (17-25, 18-25) to finish fifth overall.

Merritt’s tier two junior girls’ team, coached by Jaycee Chenier, were unable to win any of their matches, although their play on Saturday in particular was very good. The MSS tier one side hosts three Kamloops teams this Thursday starting at 5 p.m. The tier two juniors host out-of-town teams on Nov. 3, also at 5 p.m.

Soccer

Merritt’s Ethan Gregg and Caleb Hartwig scored two of their team’s goals in a thrilling 4-3 Panthers’ victory over the visiting Hope Mustangs on Oct. 20.

Other Merritt scorers were Brody Pattison and Sajjin Lali. The MSS win avenged an overtime loss to Hope by the same score in Merritt’s home tournament a week earlier. The Panthers will be competing in the Mustangs’ home tourney this weekend.

Rugby

MSS Panthers were on the ball at an 18-team, girls’ seven-aside rugby jamboree in Kamloops on the weekend.

A group of MSS U16 players (Maya Gregoire, Mackenzie Wray, Taylor Nicholls, Kassie Moyes, Taylor Shackelly, Brennah Thompson) joined forces with some players from Vancouver Island to field a squad in the three-day tournament.

“It was a great weekend,” said MSS rugby coach Erica Martindale. “The focus for us was on growth and collaboration. All of our girls had the opportunity to play with girls from other teams, which proved to be a great experience. Keisha was a force to be reckoned with on the NorKam squad, and Emma had a beautiful full-field run to score for Salmon Arm. We had an enthusiastic group of Grade 8s and 9s in the U16 division, led by scrum half Taylor Nicholls, who was recognized for her on-field leadership by tournament organizers.”