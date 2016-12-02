Highland Valley Copper reduces workforce through attrition

Teck’s Highland Valley Copper mine has fulfilled a pledge made last November to cut its workforce by six per cent.

The workforce reduction was achieved through attrition over the course of this year, said Highland Valley Copper superintendent of environment and community affairs Peter Martell.

That means the jobs of employees who quit or retired were not replaced.

Martell said no one was laid off as a result of the reduction.

“There were a few staff positions that were eliminated, [but I] can’t comment on the details to that,” he said.

They have no plans to make further employee reductions at this time, he told the Herald.

“Our workforce reduction has been in place for some time now,” said Martell.

He said the mine currently employs approximately 1,250 people down from a little more than 1,300 a year ago, but did not provide a specific number of jobs that were cut.

In November of 2015, Highland Valley Copper laid off nine management staff and announced it would cut its workforce by six per cent by the end of 2016 due to slumping copper prices.

In a bargaining update to members, USW Local 7619 president Kyle Wolff said that in the past three years more than 200 jobs have been cut at the mine.