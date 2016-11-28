Highland Valley Copper running at reduced capacity after weekend incident

The Highland Valley Copper mine is operating at 60 per cent capacity this week due to damage to one of its ore stockpile covers.

The cover buckled at approximately 10 p.m. on Saturday (Nov. 26), but no one was hurt in the incident.

“While work is underway to further investigate what caused the incident and what it’s going to take to repair the domes, we’re expected to be operating at about 60 per cent throughput for up to a week,” said Highland Valley Copper superintendent of environment and community affairs Peter Martell.

He said some material from the dome fell on the stockpile, which will need to be removed before production can resume at full capacity.

All other areas of the mine are operating normally.