Highland Valley Copper tells drivers to have a seat

By: Cam Fortems (Kamloops This Week)

Highland Valley Copper has conducted a seat replacement trial following an order from the province to find a solution to increasing back injuries among drivers at the mine near Logan Lake.

In June, the company was given 60 days by the Ministry of Energy and Mines to come up with a way to reduce vibration in its heavy trucks and equipment.

In an email, a mine spokeswoman said following the order, the company conducted a review of injuries and developed a plan with the help of an outside company.

“While our haul trucks were already outfitted with adjustable seating, a haul truck seat replacement trial was conducted and a plan is in place for the replacement of haul truck seats to further improve comfort and ergonomics,” said Jacqui Schneider.

The ministry investigation was prompted after repeated complaints by United Steelworkers that its members were suffering chronic back injuries from prolonged exposure to bouncing and vibration on haul roads.

The company said it also provided training for operators on safe posture.

The order was put in place after intensive lobbying by the United Steelworkers.

Local president Kyle Wolff said the order is “actively being followed up on.”