Highland Valley Copper wins appeal; former employee denied ‘the package’

By: Cam Fortems (Kamloops This Week)

Highland Valley Copper has won an appeal denying a former employee a rich severance package when he retired.

The B.C. Court of Appeal overturned a lower court decision that awarded $175,000 to Albert Aubrey.

Aubrey, originally a union member, retired from the mine in 2012 after working there for 30 years. But he did not receive 18 months of severance as he believed retiring staff were due, something known as “the package.”

Teck Resources, which owns the mine near Logan Lake, held a meeting in 2007 to announce to staff it would no longer provide retirement packages. It did provide severance packages when employees were terminated during economic slowdowns.

A B.C. Supreme Court judge earlier ruled Aubrey was due the retirement package because it was an implied benefit upon retirement after leaving the protection of the union years earlier for a non-unionized position.

B.C. Court of Appeal Justice Anne MacKenzie, however, ruled the “evidence does not support Mr. Aubrey’s position that a Package payable on retirement was an express oral term of his employment contract.”

The finding of breach of contract against Highland Valley Copper was also overturned.

Highland Valley did not appeal a similar award to Martin Jylha, who had been expressly promised the package on retirement by another manager.