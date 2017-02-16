Don't miss
- Rural Dividend Fund grant money earmarked for economic development in 2017Posted 2 hours ago
- Highway 8 remains closed due to mudslidePosted 3 hours ago
- U.S. ambassador ‘optimistic’ about softwood talksPosted 5 hours ago
- Work BC office partially open after floodingPosted 7 hours ago
- FRIENDS AND NEIGHBOURS: Walter Archachan — fire warden retiresPosted 8 hours ago
- Community rallies to provide relief for displaced familyPosted 1 day ago
- 4-H club splits, offers new programmingPosted 1 day ago
- Nicola Valley cowboy headed to Hall of FamePosted 1 day ago
- Pre-election throne speech hints at tax cutPosted 2 days ago
- Nicola Valley Community Arts Council receives $10,000 donationPosted 2 days ago
Highway 8 remains closed due to mudslide
By The Herald on February 16, 2017
Highway 8 about 12 kilometres east of Spences Bridge remains closed in both directions for a second day due to a mudslide that occurred on the road Wednesday (Feb. 15).
The Ministry of Transportation is reporting there is no estimated time of reopening the road due to slope erosion activity.
On it’s Twitter page, VSA Highway Maintenance stated that multiple mudslides closing the highway continue to be active and crews are waiting for the all clear.
An update is expected tomorrow at 8 a.m. Check Drive BC for updates.
Motorists should be wary of falling rocks on the road from the Dot Ranch Cutoff Road to the Junction with Highway 1, as well as water pooling on the road.
A spokesperson with the Ministry of Transportation said there were no reported injuries or vehicles damaged in the mudslide.