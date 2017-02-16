Highway 8 remains closed due to mudslide

Highway 8 about 12 kilometres east of Spences Bridge remains closed in both directions for a second day due to a mudslide that occurred on the road Wednesday (Feb. 15).

The Ministry of Transportation is reporting there is no estimated time of reopening the road due to slope erosion activity.

On it’s Twitter page, VSA Highway Maintenance stated that multiple mudslides closing the highway continue to be active and crews are waiting for the all clear.

An update is expected tomorrow at 8 a.m. Check Drive BC for updates.

Motorists should be wary of falling rocks on the road from the Dot Ranch Cutoff Road to the Junction with Highway 1, as well as water pooling on the road.

A spokesperson with the Ministry of Transportation said there were no reported injuries or vehicles damaged in the mudslide.