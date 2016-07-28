- Nicola Valley Institute of Technology gets $250,000 boostPosted 19 mins ago
Highway 97C to be resurfaced
Driving between Logan Lake and Ashcroft will be a little bit smoother after a recently-tendered highway resurfacing project on Highway 97C is completed.
The $3.1 million project was awarded to Belvedere Place Contracting Ltd. from Kelowna, it was announced via press release from the B.C. government on July 20. The project will pave all of the lanes from Logan Lake to 10 kilometres past the Highland Valley Copper Mine.
“Our local highways are essential pieces of infrastructure that keep our communities connected and our regional economy moving,” said Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart. “This investment is a commitment by our provincial government to strengthen B.C.’s infrastructure so that we may continue to grow our local economies.”
The project is expected to start construction at the beginning of August.
Sefora
July 28, 2016 at 6:53 pm
97 c highway between merritt and logan lake need big repairs too
Mattbew
September 6, 2016 at 5:41 pm
Hwy 97c between merritt and logan lake definitely needs resurfacing too.