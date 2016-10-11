Highway proves treacherous on holiday weekend

Motorists on the Coquihalla Highway were reminded this weekend of how dangerous the route can be in winter conditions, as Merritt RCMP responded to seven accidents on the highway on Saturday afternoon.

“Between 10 a.m. and 1 p.m., we had about seven accidents we responded to, all in the Larson Hill and Mine Creek area south of town on the Coquihalla,” said Const. Tracy Dunsmore with the Merritt RCMP.

Inclement weather at higher altitudes on the highway in the morning of Oct. 8 prompted RCMP to issue a traffic advisory for the Coquihalla.

As of Oct. 1, any vehicles travelling on any winter driving roads — like the Coquihalla — must be equipped with winter tires. If a vehicle is found by police to not have proper tires, drivers could face fines or be turned around and sent home, depending on where the vehicle is stopped.

While none of the vehicles involved in the rash of collisions on Saturday morning were issued fines for improper tires, Dunsmore said just having winter tires doesn’t mitigate all the risks of driving on high mountain roads during winter conditions.

“Even having winter tires sometimes doesn’t prevent [accidents]. You still have to drive accordingly,” said Dunsmore. “I think the largest issue was the slush on the highways, and people trying to avoid other people who have gone off in the ditch. That often causes a pile up on the highway.”

Tires which are deemed as suitable winter tires will bear a snowflake symbol — which can sometimes be found on all-season tires.

“They’re not the best for driving, especially in snowy conditions. If you haven’t had your snow tires put on yet and you have all-seasons on, you can get by with those — but we recommend people have snow tires on, especially if they’re driving on the Coquihalla,” said Dunsmore.