Home opener this Friday against Smoke Eaters

Merritt Centennials fans will get their first real look at this year’s team when the Cents play their home opener against the visiting Trail Smoke Eaters at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena this Friday, starting at 7:00 p.m.

Friday’s game will be the front half of a weekend home-and-home series between the Cents and Smokies that will see Merritt travel to Trail on Saturday.

Head coach Joe Martin said he wants his team ready to play a full 60 minutes each night on the weekend.

“I think we have the better of the two schedules — starting here and then going [to Trail] on Saturday.”

Friday, Martin is looking for his troops to come out hard against the Smoke Eaters.

“One of our strengths has been our starts at home. We want to play to that advantage. At the same time,we have to learn to play smart. This is a fast league with lots of offence.”

Trail comes to town with new bench boss Cam Keith, a former assistant with the Cincinnati Cyclones of the East Coast Hockey League.

“Our top three lines will be big and strong. We will battle teams, and [play] a blue-collar style of hockey where we just grind teams down,” said Keith.