Homeless count reveals numbers consistent with years past

ASK Wellness has wrapped up its annual homeless count and the results indicate the number of absolute homeless haven’t changed much in recent memory.

Between Sept. 20 and Oct. 20, members of ASK Wellness and volunteers identified a total of 15 people who identified as absolutely homeless — people living without a roof over their heads.

The number of absolutely homeless identified in these annual counts has dipped slightly in the last three years, but the numbers remain fairly consistent. Compared to this year’s 15 people, there were about 16 identified in 2015 and 18 the year before that.

ASK Wellness housing outreach worker Keri Cooke told the Herald she thinks the year-to-year difference would have to be a lot greater to say the number of homeless in Merritt is truly being reduced.

“From 2014 until now that’s a three number difference, so that doesn’t give me confidence to say yes those numbers are going down enough,” said Cooke.

She said she thinks the majority of these 15 are also not the same people counted in previous years, however, they do not keep track of people’s names.

“But we definitely connect with our community members, so I am confident saying the majority are not the same individuals that were counted in previous years,” she said.

Cooke said no youth were identified in this year’s search, but there were dozens of hidden homeless — people who are couch surfing and don’t have a place of their own to stay. She said the age amongst this group varied from young adults to seniors

“This year we had many, many conversations with individuals who are struggling to find safe, affordable housing,” Cooke said. “It’s a trend we are noticing with some of our landlords and out rental agencies where they’re having an all time vacancy low.”

Broken down by gender, 10 males and five females were identified as absolutely homeless this year compared to 13 males and three females in 2015, down from being roughly half and half in 2014’s count.

There were 15 people identified in the count back in 2012 up from 12 in 2011.

On a positive note, of the 15 people identified as absolutely homeless in this year’s count, ASK Wellness was able to help two find housing, Cooke said.

Cooke said they also had 23 community members volunteer in this year’s count — the highest number they’ve had.

She said this shows that ASK Wellness is building more awareness in the community.

“More and more people are showing a desire to get involved when they can,” Cooke said.

ASK Wellness has spearheaded the count since 2009.

The data collected from the count is compiled into a report that’s used to lobby the government for more support and make a case for the need for affordable, supportive housing in Merritt.