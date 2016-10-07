Homeless count shows steady numbers

ASK Wellness is looking at a possible increase in the number of homeless living in Merritt this year as its annual homeless count has identified 14 people to date.

Over the course of a month, volunteers are canvassing the city covering areas such as the downtown, parks and the banks of the rivers. Volunteers ask the individuals they talk to questions such as the reasons why they’re without a place to live.

ASK Wellness has been canvassing the community since Sept. 20 and the final numbers for this year will be in after Oct. 20.

Last year, the organization found about 18 people total who were homeless.

“If we’re already sitting at 14 and we have until the 20th to go, I imagine those numbers are going to continue [to grow],” said ASK Wellness outreach worker Keri Cooke.

The 2014 numbers also identified 18 homeless people.

These numbers, however, don’t capture the full scope of the homeless issue for Merritt, as it only counts people living outside or in a car and don’t take into account those who may be couch surfing.

This is the seventh year the count has been operating, and Cooke said they don’t necessarily see the same people every year.

“There may be the odd individual that chooses to live that way, but for the majority, it’s people not in a space defined [as] appropriate housing or [who don’t] have access to appropriate housing,” Cooke said.

Once the month-long survey is complete, a report will be compiled that will break down the numbers based on factors such as age and gender.

Back in August it was announced that BC Housing is partnering with the ASK Wellness Society to build a three-storey, 30-unit building on Quilchena Avenue.

As of that month, the groups were in the process of evaluating requests for proposals to build the building. Cooke told the Herald she’s waiting to hear more information on this project from BC Housing.

While the complex is said to be geared towards people who are at risk of becoming homeless, rather than those who are currently homeless, Cooke said she believes it will nonetheless help alleviate the number of people without shelter.

Yesterday, ASK Wellness held its homeless connect event, which in addition to surveying the number of homeless in the community, also connects some of the city’s marginalized with available services.

ASK Wellness also hands out backpacks equipped with blankets, jackets, hygiene packs, first aid kits and water. There were about 25 volunteers at the event.