Home   >   Sports   >   Honey Badgers three-peat at Volleyfest

Honey Badgers three-peat at Volleyfest

By on May 4, 2017
The match of the tournament might have been the Honey Badgers’ three-set victory (25-24, 23-25, 15-9) over the Sap Sucking Tree Huggers from Kamloops/Prince George) in Comp 1 semi-final action on Sunday morning. (Ian Webster/Herald).

The Honey Badgers volleyball team from Kelowna was the class of the field again this year at the Merritt Volleyball Association’s annual Ladies Volleyfest, winning its third Comp 1 title in as many years.

The Badgers defeated another Kelowna team, the Serve-Ivers, 25-15, 25-17 in their best-of-three championship match on Sunday at Collettville School to take the title.

The Volleyfest tournament always sees its fair share of former Merritt residents taking part, such as Vanessa Graham (far right) who now lives in Kelowna. (Ian Webster/Herald).

The two finalists have an interesting Nicola Valley connection, as former resident Jessica Baskerville is a member of the Honey Badgers, while Merritt born-and-raised Vanessa Graham plays for the Serve-Ivers. Both now live in Kelowna.

The Badgers had to battle through a tough semi-final match to get to the championship game. After losing to the Sap Sucking Tree Huggers from Kamloops/Prince George in pool play, they managed to turn the tables on Sunday morning, winning 25-24, 23-25, 15-9 over the Huggers.

Teams from the Okanagan put in a strong showing all weekend, winning three of the five titles up for grabs. Meanwhile, a Merritt team, the Timber Queens, managed to win the Rec B final, played at the Coquihalla Middle School gym.

This year’s Ladies Volleyfest included a team challenge on Saturday. Two groups that really got into the spirit of things were the Cheeky Monkeys (left) from Vernon and Merritt’s own Timber Queens (right).
The members of the Timber Queens were (left to right) Dallas Edginton, Takarah Kubo, Hailey Grenon, Cindy Sandur, Caity Grimshire, Melissa Hamm and Christina Pehr. (Ian Webster/Herald).

The Cheeky Monkeys team was comprised of (from left to right) Sarah McDonnell, Alicia Carter, Jacqueline Rivard, Tracy Solmes, Janelle Smithson, and Melissa Locke in front. (Ian Webster/Herald).

The Timber Queens were also winners of the fun team challenge held on Saturday, which had players out in the community setting up photo ops that met a series of criteria.

A total of 40 teams were entered in this year’s Ladies Volleyfest, which had as its theme ‘Lumber Jacks and Jills’.

All profits from the event will be donated to Special Olympics BC. The final amount received a real boost when the Charity Ball 50/50 winner, Jackie Parsons from the PYP team out of Lake Country, donated her half of the $600-plus pot back to the Special Olympics organization.

The Honey Badgers are three-time Ladies Volleyfest champions. (From left to right) Leah Sootheran, Kristin Lambiris, Jessica Baskerville, Erin Konrad, Sara Wallis and Rachel Penner. (Ian Webster/Herald).

The two Volleyfest tournaments run by the local Merritt Volleyball Association (the mixed event takes place in early April) are the longest continuously-run adult tournaments held in the province.

Click to enlarge.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

CAPTCHA Image

*