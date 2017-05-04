Honey Badgers three-peat at Volleyfest

The Honey Badgers volleyball team from Kelowna was the class of the field again this year at the Merritt Volleyball Association’s annual Ladies Volleyfest, winning its third Comp 1 title in as many years.

The Badgers defeated another Kelowna team, the Serve-Ivers, 25-15, 25-17 in their best-of-three championship match on Sunday at Collettville School to take the title.

The two finalists have an interesting Nicola Valley connection, as former resident Jessica Baskerville is a member of the Honey Badgers, while Merritt born-and-raised Vanessa Graham plays for the Serve-Ivers. Both now live in Kelowna.

The Badgers had to battle through a tough semi-final match to get to the championship game. After losing to the Sap Sucking Tree Huggers from Kamloops/Prince George in pool play, they managed to turn the tables on Sunday morning, winning 25-24, 23-25, 15-9 over the Huggers.

Teams from the Okanagan put in a strong showing all weekend, winning three of the five titles up for grabs. Meanwhile, a Merritt team, the Timber Queens, managed to win the Rec B final, played at the Coquihalla Middle School gym.

The Timber Queens were also winners of the fun team challenge held on Saturday, which had players out in the community setting up photo ops that met a series of criteria.

A total of 40 teams were entered in this year’s Ladies Volleyfest, which had as its theme ‘Lumber Jacks and Jills’.

All profits from the event will be donated to Special Olympics BC. The final amount received a real boost when the Charity Ball 50/50 winner, Jackie Parsons from the PYP team out of Lake Country, donated her half of the $600-plus pot back to the Special Olympics organization.

The two Volleyfest tournaments run by the local Merritt Volleyball Association (the mixed event takes place in early April) are the longest continuously-run adult tournaments held in the province.