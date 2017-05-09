Hope fades as search for Cache Creek fire chief continues

By: Adam Williams (KTW)

John Ranta was one of the last people to see Clayton Cassidy alive.

The mayor of Cache Creek had been responding to a call from a village resident on Thursday night, when rising water levels caused debris to build up under one of the bridges crossing a fast-flowing Cache Creek.

Fire chief Cassidy and the volunteer fire department were also on site and crews worked late into the night to get the water flowing again.

What happened in the hours that followed is a question still haunting Cache Creek.

Cassidy was last seen at about 3 a.m., when he went to check water levels around the village. It is believed he was checking a culvert near Brookside Campground, east of the village, and was swept away in Cache Creek.

On Sunday afternoon, Ashcroft RCMP said the search would continue as a recovery effort, the chief presumed dead, after more than 72 hours missing.

“Over the weekend, extensive efforts were conducted to search shorelines, with people physically on the ground, as well as aerial searches,” RCMP Cpl. Dan Moskaluk told KTW.

“Those searches did not yield any sign of Mr. Cassidy. Given the information that we had and the lack of signs, we’re presuming at this time that he had fallen in the water and is believed to have perished.”

Many residents feared the worst from early in the search.

It was unlike Cassidy, a 30-year veteran of the volunteer fire department and chief for more than a decade, to go so long without checking in.

More concerning, his vehicle was found near the campground on Friday morning, its engine still running.

“At this point, I haven’t heard they’ve discovered him. But, unfortunately, having found his vehicle this morning with the engine running, that’s very much unlike Clayton Cassidy. Many people in the community are fearing the worst,” Cache Creek mayor John Ranta said Friday afternoon.

“Our thoughts and prayers go out to, first of all, Clayton, but to his wife and family and everybody in the community. He was so engaged and so involved. It’s a tragedy of epic proportions for the village of Cache Creek.”

Water levels started rising in the village around suppertime on Thursday night, when snow melt and heavy rains led to the Cache Creek swelling beyond its banks. Culverts were blocked by debris and the village lost a number of bridges.

Reached Monday morning, Ranta said the village had the flooding well in hand, but the search for Cassidy had yet to yield results. Volunteers including Kamloops Search and Rescue had been in the area since Friday. A helicopter, swift water rescue and drone teams, a canine unit and ground searchers covered extensive swaths surrounding the village — from Cache Creek, to where it feeds into the Bonaparte River and, eventually, to the Thompson River.

“I think the cool evening will continue to moderate the water flows in Cache Creek and, hopefully, the water will begin to clear up so that we can see into the river,” said Ranta, who described the water as looking like chocolate soup.

“They’ve been scouring both banks — at this point, no luck. Everyone is working hard because we know that if the shoe was on the other foot, Clayton would be out searching for us.”

Cassidy was a fixture in Cache Creek, a village of more than 1,000 people 85 kilometres west of Kamloops.

On Friday, residents said they were devastated by the disappearance of a man who also coached hockey, soccer and softball, served on the Cache Creek Elementary School Parental Advisory Committee and had shepherded the community through the destruction of the 2015 Cache Creek Flood.

In 2016, the 59-year-old was awarded the province’s Medal of Good Citizenship for his work during the flood. The medal recognizes individuals who, through exceptional long-term service, have made outstanding contributions to their communities without expectation of remuneration or reward.

“He’s a hell of a nice guy,” 54-year-old Donna Berwin said Friday. She had known Cassidy for nearly her entire life.

“He’s an awesome man.”

A number of family members took to social media to thank volunteers throughout the weekend as search efforts continued.

“Wanted to say a huge thank you from the Cassidy family to everyone that came out today,” Derek Cassidy, Clayton’s son, said on Facebook on Saturday morning. “Thanks everyone for looking out for each other today. Our dad would want us to be safe out there.”

Ranta said the outpouring of support for the village has been tremendous. Crews continued the search yesterday in hopes of reuniting Clayton with his family.

“Everybody just wants to work together to achieve closure for the family,” Ranta said.

The mayor has been in close contact with Clayton’s wife, his three sons and his seven brothers and sisters.

“The uncertainty of not knowing what happened to Clayton, or where he is, is what’s motivating everybody in the community to get out and volunteer and help to try and find him.”