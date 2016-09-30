Horgan blasts Clark’s record on communities

A combative NDP leader John Horgan reminded B.C. community leaders Thursday that Premier Christy Clark’s ministers haven’t always been as welcoming to them as they are at their annual convention.

Horgan recalled Clark pointing to local governments holding up new housing developments and Housing Minister Rich Coleman’s response to concerns about an affordable housing crisis, “and I quote, some people just have to get up and whine every day.”

He also quoted Communities Minister Peter Fassbender telling Metro Vancouver communities two weeks ago to “suck it up” and pay for their share of new transit. The municipal share has dropped from 33 per cent to 17 thanks to an increased contribution from the federal government, a fact Clark didn’t mention in her speech to delegates on Wednesday, Horgan said.

Both leaders gave campaign-style speeches to the Union of B.C. Municipalities convention in Victoria this week, the last annual gathering of mayors, councillors and regional district representatives before next spring’s provincial election. Fassbender is to close the convention with his speech Friday.

Horgan repeated his vow that an NDP government would increase its provincial share for transit funding from 33 to 40 per cent, leaving local governments to contribute only 10 per cent. That formula would extend to cost-shared infrastructure in all communities, he said.

Horgan said Clark’s top priority for the Lower Mainland is a $3.5 billion bridge to replace the Massey tunnel under the Fraser River, a low priority for local communities. Meanwhile, the Vancouver Board of Trade and the B.C. Federation of Labour are in rare agreement that increased transit should be the priority, he said.

Horgan estimates his transit increase would cost the province an extra $50 million a year.

Responding for the B.C. Liberal government, Advanced Education Minister Andrew Wilkinson called Horgan’s speech a “scattergun approach to government,” and referred to the government’s recently announced $500 million fund to subsidize low-cost housing.

“We’re hearing from the NDP that they want to build things, but we’re saying, let’s do things that work,” Wilkinson said. “Things like rent subsidies, things like housing for the vulnerable.”

Horgan said the housing fund will be a constant source of new announcements in the months to come, predicting a pre-election spending spree after years of denying that a housing crisis exists.