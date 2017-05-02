Horgan pins Merritt mill closure on Clark

BC NDP leader John Horgan made a campaign stop in Merritt this afternoon, vowing to provide more support workers in the forestry industry while standing at the entrance to the shuttered Tolko sawmill.

Horgan delivered a speech, blasting Liberal leader Christy Clark for not working to keep the Tolko mill open, while NDP supporters held aloft a sign which read “Closed by Christy Clark.”

“There’s a range of tools available to the provincial government. We can make sure we step in when a community is in distress and have someone there to ensure that we’re looking at: what are the cost and consequences for the mill? Is it a fibre question? Can we get more fibre to the mill?,” said Horgan. “I don’t believe any of those discussions took place.”

Horgan also took aim at how Clark was handling the ongoing softwood lumber dispute.

“Because she let the softwood lumber deal go by without taking any substantial steps — here in British Columbia, or with Ottawa or with Washington — we are now facing a significant tariff that puts even more jobs at risk here in British Columbia.”

He vowed to travel to Washington D.C. within 30 days of taking office, should his party form government, to advocate for B.C.’s interests in a potential softwood deal.

The NDP leader contrasted his approach to the softwood dispute with that of his Liberal opponent, calling Clark’s proposal to levy retaliatory trade restrictions on thermal coal “irresponsible.”

“What concerns me about Ms. Clark’s reaction is that she was the leader of the government of British Columbia when the softwood deal expired. A year went by and she did nothing,” said Horgan. “So for the premier — a week away from an election — to start talking about what tools we have in our toolbox, I think, is irresponsible.”

At a campaign stop earlier in the day in Merritt, Clark vowed to fight back against “U.S. lumber barons” by requesting that the Prime Minister ban thermal coal from travelling through B.C. ports. Should the Prime Minister reject that request, Clark said a BC Liberal government would use the power of the legislature to levy a carbon price on thermal coal so harsh it would make U.S. thermal coal “utterly uncompetitive in the global market.”

“A week before the election day is not the time to rattle sabres,” said Horgan.