Hospital foundation hits $200,000 mark

The Nicola Valley Health Care Endowment Foundation’s fundraising thermometre crept up a few degrees over the past month, as the group surpassed $200,000 raised in support of the ongoing emergency room expansion at the Nicola Valley Hospital.

On Nov. 15, the group collected more than $50,000 in donations in a single evening during a soiree hosted at the Merritt Golf and Country Club. Music was provided by a local group, Strings Plus, while guests were treated to a selection of delicacies from Brambles Bakery.

The newly-elected president of the Nicola Valley Community Arts Council, Jean Kiergel, contributed a series of paintings which were auctioned off in support of the project.

Just three months removed from the start of the fundraising campaign and the foundation has collected about a third of the $650,000 goal.

“We are going to contribute $550,000, the hospital auxiliary is going to contribute $100,000,” foundation vice chair Jerry Sanders told the Herald. “Those funds are going to equipment and supplies and furnishings — not bricks and mortar kind of stuff.

Construction at the hospital has been ongoing since August and is expected to be complete by the fall of 2018.