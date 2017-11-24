- Hospital foundation hits $200,000 markPosted 5 hours ago
Hospital foundation hits $200,000 mark
The Nicola Valley Health Care Endowment Foundation’s fundraising thermometre crept up a few degrees over the past month, as the group surpassed $200,000 raised in support of the ongoing emergency room expansion at the Nicola Valley Hospital.
On Nov. 15, the group collected more than $50,000 in donations in a single evening during a soiree hosted at the Merritt Golf and Country Club. Music was provided by a local group, Strings Plus, while guests were treated to a selection of delicacies from Brambles Bakery.
The newly-elected president of the Nicola Valley Community Arts Council, Jean Kiergel, contributed a series of paintings which were auctioned off in support of the project.
Just three months removed from the start of the fundraising campaign and the foundation has collected about a third of the $650,000 goal.
“We are going to contribute $550,000, the hospital auxiliary is going to contribute $100,000,” foundation vice chair Jerry Sanders told the Herald. “Those funds are going to equipment and supplies and furnishings — not bricks and mortar kind of stuff.
Construction at the hospital has been ongoing since August and is expected to be complete by the fall of 2018.