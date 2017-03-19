House fire sends woman to hospital

A woman who was trapped in a fire that broke out in her home Sunday morning (Mar. 19) was saved when neighbours came to her rescue.

“She wasn’t able to get out on her own, but some fast-acting neighbours stepped up and got her out of the building,” said Merritt Fire Chief Dave Tomkinson.

The Merritt Fire Rescue Department (MFRD) was called to the house fire on Parcel Avenue just before 11 a.m., arriving at the one storey home with 20 firefighters.

The woman was the lone occupant in the house and was transported to hospital via Emergency Health Services.

Tomkinson said no other injuries have been reported.

The fire was extinguished by about noon.

Most of the fire was in the roof, and firefighters used hooks to tear away the ceiling in order to put out the flames, Tomkinson said.

Tomkinson said it’s not clear how the fire started at this time.