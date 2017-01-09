HPV vaccine coverage extended to boys

Staff at the Canadian Cancer Society (CCS) are celebrating what they call a win for public health, after the B.C. government announced it would extend coverage of the HPV vaccine to boys starting in 2017.

The announcement from the government comes after the CCS launched an advocacy and awareness campaign in September last year, urging the provincial government to allow boys to have the same access to the HPV vaccine it offers to girls.

“Many organizations — such as the BC Pediatric Society, youth groups and YouthCO — have been vocal advocates for calling for the expansion,” explained Jenny Byford, advocacy lead for the Canadian Cancer Society. “Certainly the public health community is happy to see this announcement.”

Before the upcoming changes were announced, girls in Grade 6 were eligible to receive the human papillomavirus (HPV) vaccine — an opt-in shot that prevents many different types of cancer over a person’s lifetime. Though both genders can contract HPV, most boys were left out of the province’s vaccine program.

Instead, the vaccine was only offered to boys deemed to be “at-risk” of contracting HPV — meaning the province covered the cost of the vaccination for boys between the ages of nine and 26 who may have had sex with men, who were questioning their sexual orientation, were “street involved,” or who were infected with HIV. Boys in the care of the Ministry of Children and Family Development or in youth custody services also had the vaccine covered.

According to information on the HealthLinkBC online portal, HPV is the most common sexually transmitted infection. Although there are more than 100 known types of HPV, the vaccine guards against the two most common types of HPV, which have been known to cause cervical cancer, and less commonly, cancer of the throat, anus, penis, vagina and vulva. The virus is spread through skin-to-skin contact.

A 2016 report from the Canadian Cancer Society found that Canadian men are more than 4 times more likely to be diagnosed with an HPV mouth or throat cancer than women, and the incidence of HPV mouth and throat cancers increased 56 per cent in males between 1992 and 2012.

Starting in 2017, boys will be included in the school-based immunization clinics, and will also be eligible for coverage should they request the vaccine through a health-care provider or public health office.

“B.C. becomes the seventh province to provide the vaccination for all genders, so we’re hoping that all provinces will do the same,” said Byford, adding that the next goal for the Canadian Cancer Society would be to increase the uptake rates for the vaccine in the province for all genders.

Data obtained from Immunize BC shows that the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap region has a higher percentage of Grade 6 girls who opt-into the vaccine program compared to the rest of the province — almost 70 per cent of Grade six girls in-region received the immunization in 2015, compared to the provincial average of 64.8 per cent. But while 69.8 per cent of Grade 6 girls received the vaccine in the Thompson-Cariboo-Shuswap region, only 63.4 per cent of girls in the Interior as a whole were immunized in 2015.

“There’s a variety of reasons why parents might choose not to vaccinate. There could be concerns about the vaccine’s safety, a lack of information about the health risks of the vaccine, or a lack of information about the benefits of vaccinating their children at a young age,” explained Byford. “But it is most effective when given at a young age. This vaccine needs to be given out before people become sexually active.”

The vaccine will be provided to boys in Grade 6 in two doses administered six months apart — the same schedule currently in place for girls.

Asked if she was concerned that uptake rate of the vaccine for boys could suffer from the perception that the HPV vaccine is aimed at cancers mainly affecting women, Byford acknowledged that work still had to be done in educating the public on the realities of HPV.

“That’s something we hope to address through the public education campaign. A lot of people don’t know that the HPV virus can cause cancers in both males and females,” said Byford.

According to the press release from the B.C. government on Jan. 6, the diminishing cost of the vaccine along with a recent switch from a three-dose schedule to a two-dose schedule meant that extending coverage to boys made sense from an economic standpoint as well as from a public health perspective.