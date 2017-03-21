Huge win puts the Cents back in the series

Wow! Didn’t see this coming.

The Merritt Centennials got goals from five different players in a resounding 5-1 victory over the Penticton Vees in game three of their best-of-seven series on Monday night at the Nicola Valley Memorial Arena. The win narrows the Vees’ series lead to 2-1 going into game four on Tuesday in Merritt.

After two less-than-stellar efforts in Penticton in games one and two on the weekend, the Cents came to play on home ice – in front of an announced crowd of 834 raucous fans, the largest turnout of the season. They skated, they hit, they scored, they defended.

No one was more impressive than Merritt netminder Jake Berger, who was making his seventh consecutive start in the post-season. The 19-year-old from Minnetonka, Min. put on a clinic – stopping 42 of 43 shots sent his way, including a breakaway in the opening minutes of the game. The only puck to elude him was a smart-looking snap shot by Penticton’s Chris Clack at the 14:42 mark of the third period, with the Cents leading 4-0.

For the first time in the series, Merritt got on the scoreboard first, when Michael Regush jammed home his own rebound just 5:22 into the opening period. The Vees tried to quickly get the equalizer, but Berger more than met the challenge. Shots on goal in the first were 14-9 in Penticton’s favour.

Absolutely huge in the first period was a five-on-three Cents’ penalty kill, after a pair of chintzy calls by the officials. Berger stood strong in net, with help out in front from the likes of defencemen Aaron Murray, Zach Bleuler and Tyrell Buckley.

Merritt extended its lead to 3-0 in the second period on goals by Tyler Ward and Cade Gleekel, and actually had the run of the play – outshooting the Vees 12-9.

The Cents’ grind line of Henry Cleghorn centering Zach Zorn and Nick Fidanza were in top-notch form Monday night – throwing crushing hits and making life miserable for Vees’ players on the smaller Merritt ice surface.

Penticton pushed hard in the early stages of the third period, but it was Merritt rookie Nick Wicks who beat Vees’ netminder Mat Robson for the fourth time on the night, wiring a slap shot home blocker side.

There was no more scoring in the period until Clack’s tally with less than five minutes remaining in regulation. Penticton pulled Robson for a sixth attacker, but that backfired as Merritt’s Stephan Seeger fired home his third of the post-season with 1:13 left on the clock.

Not dressed for Monday’s game were Cents’ defenceman Michael Van Unen, his twin brother Rylan, and injured forward Zach Court. Seeing his first BCHL action in a Merritt uniform was 20-year-old forward Ian Creamore, an affiliate player called up from the North Vancouver Wolfpack of the PIJHL. While playing limited minutes, Creamore looked very comfortable on a line with Gleekel and Zach Risteau. He also managed to get himself involved in some of the rough stuff that broke out in the final seconds of the game.

Tyler Ward’s two-point night gives him 13 points in seven playoff outings thus far, and puts him in a tie for first place in individual scoring with Carter Cochrane of the Trail Smoke Eaters.