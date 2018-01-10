Hume granted day parole

by Tim Petruk

Kamloops This Week

A Lytton community support worker who was handed a three-year prison sentence after shaving the genitals of a sleeping young man has been granted day parole, but ordered to stay away from the Fraser Canyon community.

In 2015, a B.C. Supreme Court jury found Michael Hume, now 51, guilty of sexual assault, forcible confinement and uttering threats following a week-long trial in Kamloops.

Hume grew up in Merritt and went to school at Cariboo College for a social-work program.

The victim, whose identity is protected by a court-ordered publication ban, was emotional while giving evidence during the trial, describing waking up on an August morning in 2013 after a drinking session to find Hume shaving his pubic region.

Much of his body hair had been removed.

He said Hume laughed and said, “Your girlfriend will like it.”

The victim said he fell asleep clothed, but woke up naked, with his buttocks, stomach, legs, armpits and genitals partially shaved.

Hume drove the young man home, court heard, giving him $50 and warning him not to tell anyone.

During the trial, Hume denied shaving the complainant, though he did acknowledge police seized hair from his vacuum cleaner and agreed with the Crown it was not animal hair.

Hume claimed the victim made up the bizarre story, alleging the victim tried to extort $200 from him.

Hume barred from working with vulnerable people

Lytton First Nation Chief Janey Webster, who testified during the trial, said the incident divided the community. Court heard Hume had been a respected community leader, working with vulnerable people.

As part of its decision to grant Hume day parole, the Parole Board of Canada included a condition barring Hume from working or volunteering in any capacity in which he would have authority over vulnerable people.

“You victimized a vulnerable young person who was a client of yours, though you deny this information,” reads the parole board’s decision to grant Hume day parole. “You must not have any authority over vulnerable persons.”

Parole officials consider Hume a moderate-to-low risk to reoffend sexually. He has been accepted to reside at a halfway house in the Central Interior.

Hume’s sentence expires in June.