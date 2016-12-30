Hundreds comment on province’s species at risk plan

By: Kamloops This Week

A desire to protect Interior grasslands is among hundreds of comments received by the province as it develops its species at risk plan.

Nearly 5,000 visits were made to a website that received input on ways to protect the province’s species at risk.

Comments were made through a six-week consultation that closed at the end of November. More than 450 comments were posted on the website, including from local government, First Nations, industry and citizens.

Among them was a plea for the Interior’s grasslands:

“In BC, 30 per cent of species at risk are found in areas of native grasslands, such as the Thompson-Nicola and Okanagan valleys,” the submission stated in part, citing burrowing owls, badgers, spadefoot toads and mariposa lilies.

“The native grasslands of B.C. are at great risk. These are fragile ecologies and need to be protected.

“They should be no-go zones for industrial development, such as mining.”

B.C.’s Ministry of Environment said about 12 per cent of comments came from the Thompson-Okanagan.

The feedback is intended to be used to update B.C.’s five-year plan for species at risk.

It was last completed in 2014.

