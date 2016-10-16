Hunters found and are safe and sound

By: Kamloops This Week

Two hunters from the Abbotsford area who were reported missing after failing to show up at their destination earlier this week have been located safe and sound.

Raymond Selinger, 67, and Reid Bacon, 65, left Abbotsford on Monday to meet up with a third man at a remote cabin in the Kamlooops area, where they planned to hunt.

But the two men were reported missing Thursday after family and the third friend confirmed the pair had not arrived at their destination.

Selinger’s daughter-in-law, Dorinda Selinger announced that they had been located on Facebook, informing friends and family the men had got lost and stayed the night in a different cabin.