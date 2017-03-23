Hunters to fund creation of wildlife management agency

Cash spent by B.C. outdoorsmen on their hunting licenses will soon be funnelled back into a new agency tasked with wildlife management, announced the B.C. government on March 22.

A press release from the Ministry of Forest, Lands and Natural Resources detailed the announcement made by forests minister Steve Thomson.

The agency will be funded by the $9 to $10 million the province collects through the renewal of hunting licenses each year, while the province plans to kick in $5 million in startup funds for the first year.

“While B.C. has a robust model of wildlife management, we recognize the need to enhance our core activities. This management framework and additional funding will do that,” stated Thomson in the press release.

Many of the finer details about the new agency — such as investment priorities, scope of responsibilities, and a governance model — have yet to be determined. The provincial government has allocated $200,000 for engage with “key wildlife stakeholder groups, First Nations and the public later this spring,” the release went on to state.

The new agency is expected to be up and running by fall 2017.

Last summer, the government release a moose-tracking app last summer. The app — dubbed The B.C. Moose Tracker — is available through iTunes, and allows users upload information on the number, sex and location of moose they encounter in the wild directly to an online database, stated a press release from the ministry of forests, lands and natural resource operations.