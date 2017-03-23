- Judge’s words in Kamloops courtroom prompt complaint to Canadian Judicial CouncilPosted 8 hours ago
- Hunters to fund creation of wildlife management agencyPosted 8 hours ago
- Cardiac clinic coming to Royal Inland HospitalPosted 14 hours ago
- Merritt bowlers strike gold at Inter-City ChampionshipsPosted 14 hours ago
- Ice jam no cause for concernPosted 15 hours ago
- Lali’s win prompts vote of confidence from HorganPosted 1 day ago
- New aquatic centre logo moving forwardPosted 1 day ago
- Complainant in sexual-assault case ‘disgusted’ by judge’s commentsPosted 1 day ago
- Few rental units available in Merritt as residents displaced by fire look for new homesPosted 2 days ago
- Multiple mailboxes broken into over the weekendPosted 2 days ago
Hunters to fund creation of wildlife management agency
Cash spent by B.C. outdoorsmen on their hunting licenses will soon be funnelled back into a new agency tasked with wildlife management, announced the B.C. government on March 22.
A press release from the Ministry of Forest, Lands and Natural Resources detailed the announcement made by forests minister Steve Thomson.
The agency will be funded by the $9 to $10 million the province collects through the renewal of hunting licenses each year, while the province plans to kick in $5 million in startup funds for the first year.
“While B.C. has a robust model of wildlife management, we recognize the need to enhance our core activities. This management framework and additional funding will do that,” stated Thomson in the press release.
Many of the finer details about the new agency — such as investment priorities, scope of responsibilities, and a governance model — have yet to be determined. The provincial government has allocated $200,000 for engage with “key wildlife stakeholder groups, First Nations and the public later this spring,” the release went on to state.
The new agency is expected to be up and running by fall 2017.
Last summer, the government release a moose-tracking app last summer. The app — dubbed The B.C. Moose Tracker — is available through iTunes, and allows users upload information on the number, sex and location of moose they encounter in the wild directly to an online database, stated a press release from the ministry of forests, lands and natural resource operations.