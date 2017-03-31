- Dangerous driving charges droppedPosted 2 hours ago
Hunting paperwork moves online
Starting today, hunters looking to get a jump on renewing their licenses this season will be able to do so from the comfort of their own home.
A press release from the Ministry of Forests, Lands and Natural Resource Operations announced that licenses would be available for purchase online at www.gov.bc.ca/hunting.
The switch also means that paper versions of resident hunting licenses and other non-species licenses (youth, initiation and special-area licenses will be eliminated, according to the release.
Species licenses will be redesigned, and any species licenses purchased online will be mailed to the applicants (those choosing to purchase their licenses at Service BC will receive the hardcopy immediately).
Moving to online licensing also allows the Conservation Officer Service to start checking a hunter’s registry and licensing information in the field by using a new mobile phone app.
However, like most online platforms, the online licensing service requires applicants to register a profile — in this case, a BCeID. The BCeID allows users to access the province’s online services, but hunters will need a specific Fish and Wildlife ID (FWID) as well to purchase a hunting license online. The FWID replaces the old BC resident hunter number card, and is permanently linked to a hunter’s online profile — which contains details about their hunting credentials and licenses. Hunters are required to know or carry their FWID while hunting.
For those who have an old BC resident hunter number, a FWID can be obtained online, or from any Service BC counter.