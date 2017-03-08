ICBC aims to trim safe driver discounts

By: Kamloops This Week

ICBC wants to tighten requirements for safe driver discounts as it deals with sharply increasing accidents and payouts for repairs and injury claims.

The change would take effect in May 2018, if approved by the B.C. Utilities Commission.

Calculation of at-fault accident claims begins immediately, to be applied on the new formula once it is approved.

The current system allows some drivers to collect the maximum safe-driver discount after causing two or even three crashes.

The new system would compel any driver with more than one crash to pay more.

A driver with 20 years’ experience who has two at-fault crashes in a year would see the discount reduced from 43 per cent to 15 per cent.

“Drivers who make good driving decisions should pay less than drivers who cause multiple crashes,” ICBC CEO Mark Blucher said.

All drivers would continue to earn credit towards discounts for each crash-free year.

They can still regain their discounts after three crash-free years following an at-fault claim.

ICBC’s dial-a-claim reports have jumped by 14 per cent this winter as southern regions have dealt with multiple snow and ice storms.

From December to February, there were nearly 300,000 claim calls, with volume up 17 per cent in February compared to a year before.

The B.C. government’s latest budget projects an $833-

million deficit, a sharp fall from the previous budget expectation of a $678-million surplus over three years.

The B.C. government has ordered ICBC to limit the next rate increase to 4.9 per cent.