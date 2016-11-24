ICBC getting out of high-end auto-insurance business

By: Cam Fortems (Kamloops This Week)

Owners of high-end luxury cars will find themselves buying private, and potentially costly, basic insurance after the B.C. Liberal government announced it will no longer subsidize them through the struggling public insurer.

Todd Stone, minister of transportation who is responsible for ICBC, told reporters earlier this week that drivers of everyday vehicles are subsidizing motorists who own Lamborghinis, Ferraris and Bentleys.

Under current rules, whether you “purchase a $25,000 Honda Civic or a $200,000 Lamborghini, basic rates are similar, while the cost of repair is widely different,” Stone said.

As an example, ICBC officials showed two cars with the same basic crash damage.

A written-off Corolla costs ICBC $6,000, while a total loss for a Ferrari is $300,000.

A bumper cover alone for the Italian car is estimated at $6,000.

Minor door damage on a Bentley Flying Spur costs $38,000 because it has a carbon-fibre skin.

The measure will apply to vehicles valued at $150,000 and higher, but will not include motorcoaches, RVs or pickup trucks.

There are about 3,000 of these vehicles on B.C.’s roads, a 30 per cent increase over three years. Stone said Greater Vancouver has one of the highest ownerships of these vehicles in North America.

The B.C. Liberals are under pressure after the B.C. Utilities Commission asked ICBC for hypothetical rate scenarios — information the Crown corporation initially refused to provide, but has since released.

They show a best-case increase in a single year of two per cent — assuming fewer crashes and positive impact from other changes. In the worst case, rates would rise each year until they hit a 9.5 per cent boost in 2019.

ICBC is asking for a 4.9 per cent increase in 2017, about $40 a year on basic insurance.

The province is working with ICBC to bring increases in line with inflation.

It is battling higher personal-injury awards, higher repair costs and increased claims.

Stone said measures to bring down rates will include cracking down on fraud and continued targeting of distracted drivers.