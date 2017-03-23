Ice jam no cause for concern

The public works department at the City of Merritt was keeping a close eye on the Coldwater River last week, as water levels rose and a significant amount of ice jammed downriver from the Voght Street bridge.

But ultimately, there was no need for panic, as the ice largely melted away over the weekend, and the flooding was contained to the traditional flood plain, said Darrell Finnigan, superintendent of public works for the City of Merritt.

“It’s typical of the weather we’re having,” said Finnigan. “The ice flows, they come down, they jam up. We see more problems when the ice is generally thicker and bigger, [that’s] we get a little bit more worried.”

Finnigan explained that most of the ice that has come down the river over the past few days has been smaller chunks, which pose less of a hazard.

“Generally they push through without much issue,” he said, likening the smaller ice chunks to throwing sand in a river.

And while the public works department keeps an eye on the ice flows, Finnigan said his department generally doesn’t have the authority to intervene should the buildup become hazardous.

“You can’t just go in there and blow it up and push the ice through. There is a whole world to that.”