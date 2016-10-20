Immunization clinics planned for November

It’s that time of year again.

The Interior Health Authority (IHA) is reminding the public to get their annual flu shot.

Merritt Public Health will operate two influenza immunization clinics in November.

One will be held at the Merritt Civic Centre on Nov. 2 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., and by appointment on Nov. 30 at the Nicola Valley Hospital. Anyone who will have difficulties making it to these clinics can call 250-378-3400 to make other arrangements, said Merritt Public Health nurse Rebecca Tottenham.

Children between the ages of two and eight can receive the flu shot via a nasal spray, she said.

Adults can also receive the flu shot at any of the three pharmacies located in town, she said.

Doctor’s offices can also provide flu shots.

Tottenham said flu shots will be provided to the end of March, but it’s best to get the shot early.

“The earlier the better,” Tottenham said, adding that flu season is just beginning.

The pharmacy located in Extra Foods on Forksdale Avenue has been offering the flu shot for about two weeks now. Pharmacist Kendra Sundher said their stock of the flu shot is running low, but are expecting another batch soon from the IHA.

The pharmacy is accepting people on a walk-in basis, and no appointment is necessary.

“Usually if someone walks in we have them in and out in about 10 minutes,” Sundher said.

The flu shot provides protection from the influenza virus strains expected to be circulating this season based on worldwide trends identified by the World Health Organization.

This year’s shot offers protection against two influenza A viruses (an H1N1 and an H3N2 virus) and one influenza B virus. For those under 18, the preferred vaccine also protects against an additional B influenza virus.

Via press release, the IHA stated the flu shot is a safe and effective way to help protect the public, especially children, pregnant women, seniors, people with chronic illnesses, and others most at risk from influenza.

“Influenza, which people often call the flu, is often incorrectly assumed to be any illness caused by a virus. It is sometimes confused with the common cold,” said medical health officer Dr. Moliehi Khaketla in the release. “However, influenza is a serious infection of the airways and can be quite severe. It is highly contagious, and is among the top 10 leading causes of death in Canada.”

Influenza spreads when a person comes into contact with droplets from an infected person who coughs or sneezes. Symptoms can include fever, headache, runny nose, sore throat or cough.

Every year in Canada, about 22,500 people are hospitalized and 3,500 people die from influenza or its complications.

The flu shot is free for those at risk of complications from influenza and those in contact with people at risk. This includes:

· People 65 years and older and their caregivers/household contacts

· People of any age in residential care facilities

· Children and adults with chronic health conditions and their household contacts

· Children and adolescents (six months to 18 years) with conditions treated for long periods of time with Aspirin (ASA), and their household contacts

· Children and adults who are morbidly obese

· Aboriginal people

· All children six to 59 months of age

· Household contacts and caregivers of infants and children from birth to 59 months of age

· Pregnant women at any stage of pregnancy during the influenza season and their household contacts

· Visitors to hospitals, health centres and residential care facilities

· People who work with live poultry

· Health-care and other care providers in facilities and community settings who are capable of transmitting influenza disease to those at high risk of influenza complications

· People who provide care or service in potential outbreak settings housing high-risk persons

· People who provide essential community services (first responders, corrections workers)