Impact of Tolko closure still unclear

Stephanie Schultz couldn’t believe it when she heard the Tolko mill in Merritt will be closing in December.

“Then I checked the various news sites and they were all saying it, so it must be true, right?” said the 22-year-old.

Last Thursday (Sept. 22) afternoon, Tolko announced the company plans to shut down its lumber mill in Merritt leaving 203 workers without jobs. The reason was said to be due to a lack of timber supply given the recent reduction to the allowable annual cut (AAC) by B.C’s chief forester.

Schultz works as a casual worker at Tolko two days per week cleaning the machines when they are shut down, and assisting welders by watching for sparks.

“This was my sole source of income,” she said. “As a union position, I made as much working there in two days per week as I would five days flipping burgers.”

The job was one Schultz was hoping would be able to support her living expenses as she plans to go back to school to become a welder.

“[What] it comes down to is how am I going to support myself going back to school?” she said.

While other union workers will receive severance packages, Schultz said she was initially told that as a casual worker she wouldn’t receive severance, but has recently been assured from a union representative that they are trying to get the company to provide some form of severance.

Facing unemployment in just a couple months, Schultz said she feels shock and anger, especially since it was believed that the mill would be OK after 29 employees were laid off last November and Tolko eliminated it’s small log manufacturing.

Schultz said that now she’s exploring options with Work BC and may take out students loans to enable her to go back to school.

She said that the plan was always to come back to Merritt to work, but given the closure of the mill and the impacts it will likely have on other businesses, she questions whether there will be a lot of work opportunities for her to return to.

City of Merritt economic development manager Will George said that he thinks it will take at least six months to a year to truly get a sense of the economic impact the closure will have on the town.

He said that over the next few months, the city will be working with the government and Tolko to determine more concrete numbers of who the mill closure has affected.

“How many people will be staying in Merritt? How many other businesses will [the closure] affect? How many individuals from the mill will be looking at retiring or moving into another industry in the area for similar work?” George gave as some examples of questions that still needed to be answered.

DON’T SOUND THE ALARM BELLS

Forester and former Venture Kamloops chairman Chris Ortner said Tolko’s closure was predictable and likely on the books for a decade.

“Our harvest levels are down 30 to 40 per cent, and Merritt’s even more pine-dependent than Kamloops,” Ortner said, noting Tolko and other forest companies analyze wood flow and timber inventories to make decisions on where to invest major capital to make upgrades and improve efficiency.

Ortner told the Herald he thinks Merritt will be OK as, in his opinion, Merritt has a diversified economy.

“The logging jobs and the trucking jobs are not going to go away because Tolko hasn’t let go of that wood,” Ortner said. “In fact, there will probably be more trucking jobs because they’re going to have to take the wood further.”

Tolko’s Senior General Manager of Lumber, Troy Connelly has said there will be no changes to Tolko’s logging operations in the area.

“We’re going to continue to log, and ship the logs, they’re just going to be shipped to different facilities as opposed to Merritt,” Connelly said.

Of the 203 workers at the mill, about 30 carry out administrative jobs. Ortner says they will have opportunities to have other jobs, as will the mill workers themselves, especially those with a trade under their belt.

“Some of them may have to move, but I would be surprised if anymore than say 40 or 50 left town. From what I’ve seen in the past with mill closures, it’s always surprising how quickly those people get picked up by others because they’re good workers, otherwise Tolko wouldn’t have kept them.”

“I don’t think Merritt has much to worry about,” Ortner said, adding that the closure should make the Aspen Planers mill a stronger operation.

“You remember when Weyerhaeuser shut down and Aspen stepped in and took over their planer. That was just a natural thing for Aspen to do — as soon as there was room, they expanded,” he said.

Ortner said he could see more cause for doom and gloom if Merritt was a one mill town.

According to the City of Merritt’s 2014 investment-ready community profile for the city and surrounding area, four of the 10 largest employers are in the lumber manufacturing business. However, the list includes the former Ardew Wood Products plant, taken over by Aspen Planers in 2013, as one of those four. The other three are Tolko, Aspen Planers and N.M.V. Lumber.

Broken down by industry, the manufacturing, and forestry and logging sectors employ a combined total of 545 people out of 3,140 — which is about 17 per cent of the town’s workforce.

Since the announcement Tolko will close, George said he’s been taking calls from businesses looking to come to Merritt and letting them know that Merritt’s economy is diverse and the town is not going anywhere.

City of Merritt director of finance Sheila Thiessen said the closure of the mill won’t impact taxes for 2017, but will for 2018. What that impact looks like, however, is yet to be determined.

“It’s hard to say what the net impact will be, but there definitely will be a loss, unless we have another big, industrial customer come in and take over that property,” Thiessen said.

PLANS TO HELP

Members of Merritt’s city council are in Victoria this week for the Union of BC Municipalities (UBCM) conference, and the number one topic of discussion is the mill closure.

Council has had meetings with Minister of Jobs Shirely Bond and Minister of Forests Steve Thomson as of Tuesday, and have a meeting planned with Premier Christy Clark.

Coun. Mike Goetz said they discussed funding and support options to take care of those out of work for with Minister Bond.

“[There’s] still a lot more questions than there are answers at this point in time,” Goetz said, adding that he estimates close to 600 people will feel some effect from the closure.

Merritt Mayor Neil Menard said the announcement that Tolko will close its doors was unexpected.

“A closure like that, it doesn’t just affect the 200 workers at the operation in town, it affects a whole bunch of other direct and indirect jobs in the community — loggers, the businesses in town — the whole bit,” he said.

Menard said that he and council want to discuss making sure that the employees being put out of work will be taken care of with Premier Clark.

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart said that, moving ahead, there are three priorities for Merritt.

“The first priority is support to workers and families, and we will have people on the ground talking to the appropriate people,” Tegart said.

“Second priority is community impact,” she said adding that she’s had discussions with Minister of Small Business, Coral Oakes, on how to get people together and discuss what impact the job losses will have on local small businesses.

“The third priority will be economic development,” Tegart said noting that there are government funds available.

United Steelworkers Local 1417 president Marty Gibbons said he wants to hire mental health counsellors and have skills assessments done for the mill workers.

“This is an operation where a lot of people haven’t done anything but this, and [the closure] is emotionally destroying to people,” Gibbons said.

He hopes to start negotiations with Tolko regarding more supports for the workers soon.

“We’re hoping the company will step up to the plate and partner with us, and the indicators we’re getting is that they will,” he said.

With files from Kamloops This Week