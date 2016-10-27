Improvements to bus services and shop classes coming to SD58

Enhancements are being made to School District 58’s bus services and high school shop classes.

SD58 is receiving $170,292 from the new provincial Student Transportation Fund to build two new bus kiosks at the main transfer stations behind Merritt Secondary School (MSS) and Princeton Secondary School (PSS). The funds will also be used to add new satellite GPS systems on all school buses and offset other cost pressures in the district’s transportation budget.

The kiosks are expected to be complete before the start of next school year and will be coupled with other upgrades to the transfer stations.

“If you go behind MSS at about three o’clock you’ll notice all the buses coming and going,” Black said. “In order to make it safer, we’re going to put a sidewalk in there, put some curbing, [with] yellow painting, so that students step off the curb to the bus, rather than right now where it’s all one [area],” Black said, adding that the kiosk itself will keep students out of the elements.

“It’ll pretty up the back area, but it’ll also become a safer place,” Black said.

SD58 operations manager, Archie Stogianos, said these enhancements are currently at the design stage.

Black said the GPS systems will increase safety by helping to track buses when they travel to areas where there’s no cell phone reception.

“We’re still in the planning stage with that,” Stogianos said, adding that the GPS systems will be installed on all 14 of the school district’s buses.

“We’re going to start out with a few, test them out, and then keep going from there,” he said.

The school district is also receiving about $300,000 from the School Enhancement Program to upgrade dust collectors in the wood shop classes at MSS and PSS.

“It’s basically a giant vacuum connected to every piece of equipment in the room,” Stogianos said. “It sucks the air through the equipment and dumps it into 50 gallon drums.”

“They’re very expensive, I think just the units alone are well over $100,00 each,” he said.

This makes the shop classes compliant with new Worksafe BC standards for dust collection brought in a few years ago, Stogianos said.

The new dust collection systems are expected to be up and running by April 2017.