Improvements coming to Kentucky-Alleyne Park

Improvements coming to Kentucky-Alleyne Park

By on May 20, 2016
MLA for Fraser-Nicola Jackie Tegart

Kentucky-Alleyne Provincial Park, located about 15 minutes southeast of Merritt on highway 5A to Princeton, will be receiving an infusion of provincial cash to upgrade campgrounds and amenities.

Fraser-Nicola MLA Jackie Tegart made the announcement on May 18, that a $30,000 concept plan for the park is in development.

Major renovations to the park will include an upgrade of the day-use amenities, improving campground, and reducing potential impacts on toad migration in the area.

Currently, a number of the campsites in the park are affecting the migratory habits of toads.

“The addition of facilities for day-use visitors will greatly improve visitor satisfaction and increase the number of overall visits,” Tegart said.

“Kentucky-Alleyne Provincial Park is a very popular spot and these changes will benefit all users.”

Construction scheduled to begin next year, and expected to go until 2018.

One Comment

  1. Tim Sheffield

    September 5, 2017 at 11:43 am

    Hi my name is Tim Sheffield and we as a family have been using this park as a home away from home for over 20 years now, we are concerned that by making this area better will make it less appealing as a quiet rustic park , Also it is still affordable for most families to use ! Will the camping fees be affected by the expansion? How much ? Will the lakes be over fished ?

