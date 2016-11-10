Inaugural MSS hockey academy season going great

Two months into its first year at Merritt Secondary School, the RPM/Pacific Rim Hockey Academy has received more than a passing grade from all concerned parties. Students, parents, instructors and organizers unanimously agree that the program’s implementation has been smooth, beneficial, and well on its way to meeting the intended objectives.

“From my perspective, it’s been a good transition into the program,” said RPM representative Craig Millin. “The feedback that I’m getting is that the academy participants are becoming more engaged and involved with their school and their school work. That’s the beauty of the program, and the nuts and bolts of what we’re trying to do.

“The academy is just a tool,” Millin said. “We’re taking a student’s sport of choice and using it to help shape and build a young child and keep them engaged in academics.”

The inaugural hockey academy at MSS is running for the duration of the first school semester – from September through to the end of January. There are 18 registered students (15 Grade 8s, one Grade 9, one Grade 10, and one Grade 11; 15 boys and three girls).

The program consists of three on-ice sessions (Mondays, Tuesdays, Thursdays) and two off-ice sessions (Wednesdays, Fridays) weekly. All five sessions take place during the students’ second block each day.

“Kids finish block one at 9:54 a.m., and make their way over to the arena in order to be on the ice by 10:15 a.m.,” said academy teacher liaison Molly Brigden. “They skate for an hour, then change and head back to the school or to their home for lunch. They’re due in class for block three, which starts at 12:36 p.m.

“Most of the kids walk to and from the arena; a few get rides from their parents if they’re available,” added Brigden, whose many jobs include attendance, supervision, record keeping, assistance with evaluation, and the teaching of some of the off-ice sessions.

Brigden definitely gives the hockey academy a two-thumbs up. “It’s working very, very well. We’ve seen some of the kids really come out of their shell. They’re making improvements on the ice as well as off.”

One of the key selling points of the academy to the participants and their parents was the fact that all assessment is individual.

“We stressed right from the beginning of the academy that no one is being compared to anybody else,” said Brigden. “It’s all about individual skills and individual improvement.”

Brigden went on to explain that baseline testing took place at the beginning of the academy. The testing will be done again at the beginning of December, and at the end of the program. There is a written component, too.