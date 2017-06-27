Incident between truck drivers leads to charges

A semi-truck driver from Salmon Arm is facing charges of assault and dangerous driving for an incident that occurred at the Clapperton brake check north of Merritt on the Coquihalla Highway Sunday (June 25).

“It sounds like the incident had started in Kamloops between a tow truck driver and a semi-truck driver,” said Merritt RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore. “I’m not sure what the original complaint was.”

Dunsmore said the 62-year-old driver of the semi-truck was in the brake check when the tow truck driver drove in to confront him about the earlier incident.

“The semi-truck driver kicked him in the face and assaulted him, and then took off,” said Dunsmore.

She said the semi-truck driver also smashed his rig into another semi-truck while exiting the brake check.

That vehicle was parked and no one was in it at the time, Dunsmore told the Herald.

The tow truck driver, who is from Hope, B.C., contacted the Merritt RCMP who located the truck and pulled it over.

The semi-truck driver was arrested on the Coquihalla Highway south of Merritt without incident, said Dunsmore.

She said the incident at the brake check occurred at about 8:30 p.m.