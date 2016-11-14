Indigenous designers hitting the runway with a purpose

Indigenous designers will be in Merritt, showcasing their work while promoting awareness at the first annual 4 Justice For Her fashion show at the Nicola Valley Institute of Technology on Nov. 19.

The show is being put on by Fashion Speaks Entertainment, a community organization which was founded last year, said Nadine Spence, creative director with Fashion Speaks.

Six designers from across Canada will be showing off their work on the runway in the evening, with indigenous actress Roseanne Supernault serving as the event’s Master of Ceremonies, said Spence.

Part of the goal of putting on the show was to raise awareness and promote education about indigenous culture and art — while also highlighting the struggles faced by indigenous women.

“I would actually love to see more non-native people there than native [at the event], because it’s about awareness. You’d think it was about funds, but it is more about awareness and it’s more about prevention and education,” explained Spence.

Spence said she envisions the event as a way for more people to engage with indigenous culture and find a different way to work together to prevent violence towards women in general.

“Being an artist, you always have a message. I’m really proud of a lot of the artists that are stepping forward, because I think that it’s not really talked about — and it’s really painful for people to discuss,” said Spence. “You’ve got other people who are out there, maybe politicians, maybe they do have some power to say things, but I think it really does come from the people.”

In addition to highlighting the work of the six designers, the show will be an opportunity for about 30 to 40 indigenous and non-indigenous models to come to Merritt and be involved in a real fashion show.

“We’ve got models from Pemberton, to Alkali Lake, Lillooet, Kamloops — so the Interior, but spreading them around,” said Spence.

The models were trained at an event hosted by Fashion Speaks in October, which featured modelling coaches, photographers, hair experts and makeup artists.

Dinner starts at 5 p.m., with the runway show to follow after. During the day NVIT will play host to a market for the designers, who will show off their wares in designer booths ahead of the show in the evening. The market will open at 11 a.m., and no ticket is required to peruse the booths. A screening of the film “Shana: the Wolf Music,” which was shot in partnership with the Lower Nicola Indian Band, will be screened at 2 p.m. as part of the show.

Food will be provided by the Kekuli Cafe, with support from the Scw’exmx Child and Family Services, said Spence.

Though it was initially designed as a fundraising event with the goal of supporting the Highway of Tears Initiative, Spence said that limited support from other groups has meant the show will only cover its operating costs this year.

“I still would love to have funding going back to them, but there are other costs I have to cover, basic costs through our budget,” she explained.

Tickets are still available for $50, which covers dinner and the show. To order, call 250-280-0700, or email fashionspeaks15@gmail.com.