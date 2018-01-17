Informal job action by unionized workers at Highland Valley Copper

By: Kamloops This Week

Unionized workers at Highland Valley Copper south of Kamloops took informal job action on Wednesday to protest recent decisions made by parent company Teck, according to a mine employee who asked to remain anonymous.

The worker said employees staged a three-hour sit-in on Wednesday afternoon to protest, among other things, the contracting out of work at the mine.

Kyle Wolff, president of United Steelworkers 7619, which represents workers at the mine, told KTW he was unable to speak about the situation.

“There’s some things I can’t talk to media about,” he said. “I can’t confirm anything. No comment, unfortunately.”

The employee said the job action is being taken by unionized employees, not the union.

Calls to a Highland Valley spokesman and Teck’s media relations department have not yet been returned.

Last summer, the company and the union reached an agreement on a five-year contract, but negotiations were heated and employees threatened to strike.