Interactive career show coming to Merritt

Merritt’s young people and future professionals are invited to the Coquihalla Middle School tomorrow (Feb. 7) to take part in the WorkBC’s Find Your Fit program; a travelling, interactive show that aims to give students a taste of a variety of different potential careers.

The show is geared towards students between grades 5 to 10, and features a variety of interactive exhibits and demonstrations which showcase a trade or professional field. For example, a promotional video for the Find Your Fit program shows students working on a rudimentary circuit as an introduction to the work of electrical technicians.

Other careers featured at the Find Your Fit seminar include carpenters, computer programmers, construction, geological technician, heavy duty mechanics and millwrights, nurses, welding and transport truck drivers. Careers featured at the event are designated as in-demand fields as part of the province’s BC Jobs Plan, stated a press release from the B.C. government.

Students will also be introduced to the suite of employment services available through WorkBC — such as labour market information and resume building resources.

“Introducing youth to the in-demand jobs of the future and the educational tools they’ll need to be first in line for them helps ensure the economic prosperity for the entire province. The world is changing and B.C. is connecting its youth with the skills required to succeed in that world through program like Find Your Fit,” stated Jackie Tegart, MLA for Fraser-Nicola, in the press release on Feb. 6.

The Find Your Fit event opens at 3:30 p.m., and will run until 7 p.m. at the Coquihalla Middle School. Parents, teachers and career councillors are encouraged to attend the event alongside students.