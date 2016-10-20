Interior Savings aims to make a difference in a day

How much good could you do with $100?

That’s the question Interior Savings Credit Union has posed to 17 communities across the Interior, as the organization prepares for another day of charitable giving on Oct. 20, marking the annual Day of Difference.

The Day of Difference is organized by the credit union each year to coincide with International Credit Union Day. Employees at Interior Savings branches across B.C. will take off from work early, in order to be involved in a number of charitable endeavours in their communities.

This year, employees from the Merritt branch will be helping with a fall clean up at the Nicola Valley Community Gardens.

In addition to the work done by its employees, Interior Savings is also launching another charitable program on Oct. 20 called the $10,000 Local Give. The idea is to distribute $100 to 100 people across the Interior, who aim to make a positive impact in their communities, starting on Oct. 20.

The cash will be available on a first-come, first-serve basis for qualified applicants. Those with an idea for how to improve their towns with a bit of cash are encouraged to visit www.localgive.eventbrite.ca to submit an idea on Oct. 20.

This is the third annual Day of Difference for Interior Savings. In the past, Merritt employees have volunteered at the Merritt Soup Kitchen, worked at the Gillis House and the Hospital Auxiliary Thrift Store.