Interior Savings debuts new space for community groups

No stranger to doing community work, the Merritt branch of the Interior Savings Credit Union has invited Merrittonians to attend the grand opening of a new community room — a space to be used exclusively by local groups.

“The beauty of this facility is that it is very user-friendly,” said Tricia Graham, branch manager for Interior Savings’ Merritt location.

The space includes a board room table, and a flatscreen TV which can connect to laptops for presentations, said Graham.

The space is available day and night, by reservation through the Interior Savings Credit Union website.

The Merritt branch is the third location where Interior Savings provides dedicated space for community groups, added Graham. The service has already proved popular in the Nicola Valley.

“Some groups have to book a room at the Civic Centre or a restaurant, so you know, there is a cost involved.” said Graham. “The thought here is that community groups have a space to use for free.”

Stop by the branch on Friday, Oct. 27 between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. to see the new space.

To book the room, visit interiorsavings.com/community/communityroom/, or go directly to the branch.