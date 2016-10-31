Investigating the haunted Baillie House

Strange occurrences have been recorded at the Baillie House over the years — unexplained sounds and sights, enough to convince some that the heritage home is truly haunted.

Glen Ferguson is a part of the Chronicles of the Unknown paranormal investigation team who ventured into the Baillie House earlier this year to check up on claims that the house was haunted.

The team returned to Merritt on Oct. 29, to double check on strange occurrences they experienced during their tour of the heritage site on May 21.

“We’ll be taking a look to make sure what we did pick up was nothing natural,” said Ferguson before the tour. “During the day it’s all nice and friendly, but once you get past one o’clock in the morning, things tend to go awry.”

During their tour of the Baillie House last May, the Chronicles of the Unknown team were equipped with a variety of recording devices, which may have picked up signs of paranormal activity, explained Ferguson.

“We did have our audio guy with us, and his father who is a complete skeptic,” said Ferguson. “But he was down in the basement of the Baillie House, he had his first full-bodied apparition experience.”

While nothing quite that spooky happened during Saturday’s visit to the Baillie House, the three members of the Chronicles of the Unknown team that visited Merritt took the opportunity to share more stories of the haunts they encountered during their first visit in May.

A strange drawing was discovered on the underside of the stairs, leading to boiler room in the heritage house. Despite the creepy nature of the drawing, nobody who worked at the Baillie House could explain where or when the demon-picture had shown up.

Derrick Whiteskycloud, the spiritual medium for Chronicles of the Unknown, explained that there was a spiritual presence in the cramped boiler room — the very room where the full-bodied apparition experience had taken place on their prior visit.

Unexplained sounds emanated from staircases in the Baillie House, when none of the investigators were in that section of the house, Whiteskycloud added.

As the team took this reporter on a tour of the heritage home, they explained that they are just as obsessed with history as they are with investigating paranormal activities.

Swapping stories with locals, and learning more about the heritage of the towns and cities they visit is part of the appeal of ghost hunting, said Troy Ryan, the tech-expert with the Chronicles of the Unknown team.

And based on the reception they’ve had at the Baillie House, the Chronicles of the Unknown team isn’t quite finished investigating Merritt, said Ferguson. He hopes to return to film more episodes at the Coldwater Hotel and Quilchena Ranch — two more locations which are purported to be haunted, according to local legend.

Nor is the team finished with the Baillie House — the team will be back next May to host a fundraiser event at the Baillie House, where they also plan to screen the episode which was filmed in Merritt earlier this year.