Investigators probing CP derailment near Ashcroft; river water contamination an issue
CP Rail deployed boats and booms in the Thompson River on Friday to contain coal following a derailment the day before.
CP spokesman Jeremy Berry said initial reports are that 29 cars derailed on the line, located seven kilometres west of Ashcroft. There were no injuries to crew and no dangerous goods involved.
“CP has boats and boom at the site and will be deploying environmental equipment as necessary throughout the day,” the company said in a statement. “We are working closely with local and provincial authorities in this regard.”
The Interior Health Authority is warning that a substantial amount of fine metallurgical coal was dumped into the river and it is warning downstream residents not to drink the water.
Boiling water does not remove contamination.
The Transportation Safety Board has dispatched investigators to the site.