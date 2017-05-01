Jazz Dessert Night a real treat

How fitting that the two-week-long School District 58 Arts Festival should conclude its first five days with a wonderful evening of jazz at Merritt Secondary School on Friday, courtesy of the MSS Jazz Choir, under the direction of Brian Cargnelli, and special guests – the Justin Glibbery quintet based out of Penticton.

As if the night of terrific music and song wasn’t sweet enough, the 100-plus patrons of the sold-out event were also treated to an array of delicious desserts, arranged for by the jazz choirs’ parent group.

The Glibbery quintet opened and closed the evening of sublime entertainment. The group features Glibbery on piano, Merritt’s own Michael Perkins on trumpet and flugelhorn, stand-up bass player Stefan Bienz, Michael Treadway on drums and Yanti Rowland from Naramata on vocals.

The band kicked off their first set with Wade In The Water, a beautiful African-American spiritual that showcased Rowland’s vibrant contralto voice, and the tight musicianship backing her up.

The group went on to play a lovely rendition of the Beatles’ classic Norwegian Wood, followed by the very contemporary Lean On by electronic group Major Lazer and producer DJ Snake. They closed out their opening performance with a lively interpretation of Seven Nation Army by garage-rock band The White Stripes.

After a short break, the 18-member high school jazz choir took centre stage. They wasted little time establishing their own high standard for the night with a rousing version of Rick Springfield’s iconic 1981 hit Jessie’s Girl, featuring soloist Keisha Andersen. That was followed by a timeless version of Henry Mancini’s title song from the 1957 movie Peter Gunn, with Grade 12 student Sarah Grund providing a solo.

The jazz choir’s eclectic set continued with a rousing version of The Who’s Pinball Wizard, featuring Grade 8 student Julianna Snee, and Cee Lo Green’s Forget You with a duet by Tasha Zimmerman and Kaitlyn de Bruijn.

Stirring medleys from the 2010 hit movie Pitch Perfect and the band Coldplay were performed by the choir, with solo efforts from Zimmerman, Snee, Desiree Collins, Harlan Hutchison and Sarah Texmo.

The set wrapped up with Journey’s 1981 anthem song Don’t Stop Believing, featuring de Bruijn and Ethan Simon, and Brit-pop’s Walking On Sunshine by one-hit wonders Katrina and the Wave, showcasing Brooke Beitel and Petra Crossley.

The Justin Glibbery quintet returned to the stage for a short but memorable second set, performing The Dream, an original piece written and arranged by Perkins, and closing with the legendary jazz number People Get Ready – first released by The Impressions, but also performed by the likes of Curtis Mayfield, Rod Stewart and Jeff Beck. It was recently listed as the 24th greatest song of all time by Rolling Stone Magazine.

It was truly a memorable night of music, and all the performers – young and older alike – should be very proud of their effort and achievement. Audience members were truly treated to a fine fare – both on stage, and at the dessert table. Bravo!

The SD 58 Arts festival continues all next week. Highlights include a district-wide collaborative band workshop at MSS on Monday afternoon, an evening of dance at the Civic Centre on Tuesday, a visual artists workshop on Wednesday at Merritt Secondary, a huge Celebration of Music concert at the Civic Centre on Thursday night (with Justin Glibbery conducting his Naramata Community Choir, the Merritt Community Band, the Kamloops Men’s Choir, and much more) and a student photography showcase and reception at Bramble’s Bakery on Friday.

For more information on everything that’s taking place, see the full-page ad in the last two issues of the Merritt Herald.