Jewell lands scholarship to Ivy League’s Yale University

Merritt Centennials captain Brett Jewell has committed to attend Yale University starting in September, and play NCAA Division 1 hockey for the Bulldogs.

The 20-year-old Jewell, from Vernon, is wrapping up his second full season with the Cents. In 118 BCHL games leading up to this year’s playoffs, he has scored 28 goals and added 36 assists for 64 points, to go along with 118 penalty minutes.

In 2014-15, Jewell played for the Osoyoos Coyotes of the KIJHL.

At the Centennials’ awards night, held on Sunday, Jewell was chosen the team’s Most Valuable Player, and given the Leadership and Ability trophy.

Yale University is an Ivy League school, located in New Haven, Conn. The Bulldogs have made eight NCAA tournament appearances, and won the national title in 2013.