Job action postponed while postal workers negotiate

The Canadian Union of Postal Workers (CUPW) and Canada Post continued talks to negotiate a new contract for Canada Post employees through the weekend and into the work week, as a looming 72-hour strike notice from the union was extended until Tuesday (Aug. 31), and then again until Wednesday.

The CUPW was in a legal strike position at their original deadline on 12:01 a.m. on Monday morning, but chose to issue two 24-hour postponements in order to continue talks with a special government appointed mediator.

A press release from the CUPW on Tuesday noted that negotiations on the weekend failed to produce a new agreement between the Crown corporation and the union.

The job action proposed by the union would not involve a country-wide strike at this point, but would take the form of refusal of overtime for workers in rolling shifts across the country.

“Our action will cause little to no disruption for the public. We’ll still be delivering mail every day,” explained Mike Palecek, national president of the CUPW in a press release on Sunday evening.

The push from the union comes as their three-month window for job action began to close after receiving a strike mandate from membership earlier this summer.

If the union did not issue notification regarding job action by the end of the strike mandate window (Aug. 25), the union would have to seek another strike mandate from their membership — a process which could be costly for the union, a spokesperson for CUPW explained to the Herald.