Joy ride lands man in jail
Police arrested a drunk man who allegedly stole a vehicle left running at the 7-Eleven off Nicola Avenue at about 5 a.m. on Friday (Nov. 3).
“The owner came out and the vehicle was gone,” said RCMP Const. Tracy Dunsmore, adding that police were called shortly after the discovery.
She said the vehicle was found a short distance away behind the Planet Fitness gym on Quilchena Avenue with a male inside.
Dunmore said an officer had to break one of the vehicle’s windows in order to arrest the suspect as he was not co-operating with police.
The man was charged with impaired driving, theft of a motor vehicle and breaching a condition sentence order not to consume alcohol.
The suspect, who has not been named by police, remains in custody until his next court appearance on Nov. 14.