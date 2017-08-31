Judge declines to label Schoenborn high-risk accused

Child killer Allan Schoenborn will not be labeled a high-risk accused, a B.C. Supreme Court Justice ruled this morning.

Justice Martha Devlin said Schoenborn does not pose a high enough risk that he could cause grave physical or psychological harm to another person.

Crown prosecutors have been working to have the designation applied to Schoenborn since 2015.

Schoenborn murdered his three children in their Merritt home back in 2008 and has lived at the Colony Farm Forensic Psychiatric Hospital in the Lower Mainland since being found not criminally responsible (NCR) for the crimes due to mental disorder.

The high-risk accused designation for NCR offenders didn’t exist until 2014.

Labelling Schoenborn as a high-risk accused would have prohibited him from applying for escorted day passes from the facility and move his review hearings up to once every three years instead of annually.

His next review hearing is expected in November.

More to come.